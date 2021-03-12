Advertisement

Kentucky NCAA hopes end after being bounced from SEC tourney

Mississippi State players celebrate on the bench after a score against Kentucky in the first...
Mississippi State players celebrate on the bench after a score against Kentucky in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:07 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Kentucky’s season ended with a missed last-second shot in the SEC Tournament. But things began spiraling downward for the Wildcats long before a disappointing 74-73 setback against Mississippi State that sealed their fate: No NCAA Tournament this year. It assured the Wildcats will miss the Big Dance for the first time since 2013 and just the second in John Calipari’s 12-year tenure. With Duke withdrawing from the ACC Tournament to a positive COVID test, it will be the first time since 1976 that both the Blue Devils and Kentucky will not be in the NCAAs.

