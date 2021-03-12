Advertisement

Gov. Polis announces general population eligble for COVID-19 by ‘mid-April’

Gov. Jared Polis during a March 12, 2021 news conference.
Gov. Jared Polis during a March 12, 2021 news conference.(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Just a few days ago, President Joe Biden announced all adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1st--but on Friday, Governor Jared Polis announced people here in Colorado can get the vaccine even sooner: by mid April.

The governor says we are not slowing down and preparing for vaccine shipments to increase in the next coming weeks.

Right now Colorado is currently in Phase 1B.3 and Colorado will move Phase 1B.4 on March 19th. That includes people who are older than 50, essential workers like food-service workers, postal service, faith leaders, front line journalists and more.

The state also says our top priority is still those who are most at-risk, and right now we are at 76 percent of those 70 and up vaccinated.

Still, as we move into more phases, the governor says we need to remain vigilant.

“It’s important during this phase to continue to be cautious and careful and wearing masks around others, limiting and social interactions whenever possible,” he said during a press conferene on Friday. “We are very close to being through this but just enough people that haven’t been vaccinated and haven’t had COVID that of course there can be another increase. And there are parts of the country that are currently seeing an increase.”

Over the next few week the state is expecting increases in vaccines. By mid-April they say we can expect half a million doses per week.

