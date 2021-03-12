Gov. Jared Polis believes COVID vaccine will be available for all Coloradans before May 1

DENVER (KKTV) - Soon after President Joe Biden announced that he is directing states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine no later than May 1, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he believes it will be even sooner in the Centennial State.

“I appreciate the encouraging words from the President to rally our spirits to be careful in the final months of the pandemic,” a statement from Gov. Polis shared Thursday night reads. “I am more optimistic on the time frame and expect all Coloradans will be eligible for the vaccine even sooner, as well as a sooner return to normalcy.”

As of Thursday, more than 1.1 million people in Colorado have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with more than 672,00 people fully immunized. According to the latest Census data, 5.75 million people call Colorado home.

As of March 5, people 60 and older, frontline essential agricultural and grocery store workers and people 16-59 with two more more “high-risk conditions,” highest risk health care workers, moderate risk health care worker and first responders, along with PK-12 educators and child care workers in license programs are eligible for the vaccine in Colorado. Click here for more on who is eligible.

