Florida police officer killed after veering into a wrong-way driver from Colorado to save others, police chief says

TAMPA (KKTV) - A Florida police officer made the ultimate sacrifice to save others this week.

The Tampa Police Chief says Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen purposely veered into a wrong-way driver from Colorado Tuesday night along I-275 to protect everyone else on the highway in the area. The wrong-way driver was identified as 25-year-old Daniel Joshua Montague from Golden, Colorado. Police say Montague was driving more than 100 mph hour and was likely intoxicated at the time of the crash early Tuesday morning. Both Officer Madsen and Montague died at the scene.

The chief called Madsen an “American hero.” Investigators say Montague had just arrived in Tampa.

A vigil was held for Officer Madsen Thursday night.

