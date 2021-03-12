Advertisement

Colorado’s governor activates National Guard for major weekend snowstorm

Colorado National Guard Snow Response Team training (Feb. 2015).
Colorado National Guard Snow Response Team training (Feb. 2015).(CONGTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor activated the National Guard starting on Friday to help with the upcoming snowstorm.

“If you can stay safe in your home or in another location, especially during the peak of this storm, our crews will have a greater ability to do their jobs, keep essential travel possible as much as possible, and return our state roadways to a safe and clear condition,” said Director Shoshanna Lew of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The National Guard’s primary focus will be search and rescue requests from Friday at noon through Monday at noon.

“We ask that you do everything you can to stay home and stay off the roads. However, if you must drive, be cognizant of the changing conditions and take a slow, cautious approach,” stated Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The Colorado State Patrol is adjusting schedules to optimize our staffing levels in areas anticipated to be most impacted by the storm. If you need help in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 and be prepared to shelter in your vehicle as first responders may have longer than usual travel times to your location.”

