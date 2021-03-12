Colorado’s governor activates National Guard for major weekend snowstorm

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor activated the National Guard starting on Friday to help with the upcoming snowstorm.

“If you can stay safe in your home or in another location, especially during the peak of this storm, our crews will have a greater ability to do their jobs, keep essential travel possible as much as possible, and return our state roadways to a safe and clear condition,” said Director Shoshanna Lew of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The National Guard’s primary focus will be search and rescue requests from Friday at noon through Monday at noon.

“We ask that you do everything you can to stay home and stay off the roads. However, if you must drive, be cognizant of the changing conditions and take a slow, cautious approach,” stated Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The Colorado State Patrol is adjusting schedules to optimize our staffing levels in areas anticipated to be most impacted by the storm. If you need help in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 and be prepared to shelter in your vehicle as first responders may have longer than usual travel times to your location.”

I’ve activated the Colorado National Guard starting Friday at 12PM-Monday at 12PM to respond to search & rescue requests through the Emergency Operations Center due to the storm. I urge you to stay home if it’s going to snow hard in your area so you don’t need them to rescue you. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 12, 2021

