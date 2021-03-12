Advertisement

Canon City man faces charges for allegedly hitting flight attendant and urinating in a seat over a mask dispute

File-An Alaska Airlines jetliner lands in the main terminal of Denver International Airport...
File-An Alaska Airlines jetliner lands in the main terminal of Denver International Airport late Monday, June 22, 2020, in Denver.(David Zalubowski)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado man is now facing federal charges over an alleged mask dispute while taking a flight from Seattle to Denver this week.

The United States Department of Justice shared details of the case with the public on Friday. The incident happened on Tuesday and involved 24-year-old Landon Perry Grier from Canon City.

“According to the facts contained in the complaint, on March 9, 2021, Grier was a passenger onboard Alaska Airlines flight 1474 traveling from Seattle to Denver,” a release from the Department of Justice reads. “During the flight, Grier was asked eight to ten times to put on a face mask, as required by airline policy.  Grier initially ignored the flight attendant, but then struck her arm.   Later, passengers notified a different flight attendant that Grier was urinating in his seat.  A flight attendant notified the captain.  When the captain was notified, he was preparing to land after declaring an emergency for an unrelated maintenance issue.”

Interfering with a flight crew has a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI was involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen.
Florida police officer killed after veering into a wrong-way driver from Colorado to save others, police chief says
Snow set to impact southern Colorado this weekend
High impact winter storm this weekend
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 24 3/10/21.
Deadly crash in east Colorado Springs involving a motorcyclist Wednesday night
Kelsie Schelling, left, with her mother. (Photo courtesy of Schelling's family)
Mother of Kelsie Shelling speaks out after verdict in Donthe Lucas case

Latest News

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
George Floyd family agrees to $27M settlement amidst ex-cop’s trial
Robert Quintano.
WANTED: Sexually violent predator sought in Colorado for new charges; previously convicted for sex assault on a child
Snow set to impact southern Colorado this weekend
High impact winter storm this weekend
Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: 11 Breaking News Center coverage Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at 2 to 4 p.m.