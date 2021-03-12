Canon City man faces charges for allegedly hitting flight attendant and urinating in a seat over a mask dispute

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado man is now facing federal charges over an alleged mask dispute while taking a flight from Seattle to Denver this week.

The United States Department of Justice shared details of the case with the public on Friday. The incident happened on Tuesday and involved 24-year-old Landon Perry Grier from Canon City.

“According to the facts contained in the complaint, on March 9, 2021, Grier was a passenger onboard Alaska Airlines flight 1474 traveling from Seattle to Denver,” a release from the Department of Justice reads. “During the flight, Grier was asked eight to ten times to put on a face mask, as required by airline policy. Grier initially ignored the flight attendant, but then struck her arm. Later, passengers notified a different flight attendant that Grier was urinating in his seat. A flight attendant notified the captain. When the captain was notified, he was preparing to land after declaring an emergency for an unrelated maintenance issue.”

Interfering with a flight crew has a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI was involved in the investigation.

