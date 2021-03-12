Advertisement

Calhan finishes third in CHSAA girls state wrestling tournament

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The tiny town of Calhan made a big impression in the first ever CHSAA-sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament.

Sophomore Taylor Knox (185 lbs.) and freshman Ciara Monger (215 lbs.) both won state championships at their respective weight classes, helping the Bulldogs to a 3rd place team finish Thursday at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo.

Chatfield took the overall team title, winning the inaugural CHSAA girls state tournament with 91.0 points.

TEAM SCORES:

1. Chatfield 91.0

2. Pomona 65.0

3. Calhan 62.0

4. Olathe 48.0

5. Mesa Ridge 45.5

6. Loveland 44.0

7. Doherty 42.5

8. Denver East 37.0

9. Fort Lupton 36.0

9. Legacy 36.0

11 Mulles 34.0

12. Platte Valley 33.0

13. Riverdale Ridge 25.0

14. Eaglecrest 24.0

15 Vista Ridge 22.0

16. Palmer Ridge 20.0

