Animal cruelty case under investigation in Fremont County

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Six animals were seized as part of an animal cruelty investigation in Fremont County on Thursday.

Animal Control Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Colorado Humane Society executed a search warrant along R Street in Penrose. Multiple veterinarians joined law enforcement to examine a total of 18 animals on the property.

Six of the animals were suffering “severe medical issues,” according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. All six were seized. Deputies also found a goat that had been shot to death.

Samantha Klotz is suspected of five counts of animal cruelty while Randy Klotz is facing two counts. Both were cited and released at the scene.

The original complaint came from the Colorado Department of Agriculture when the Klotzs applied for a state license and an agent of the DOA conducted an on-site inspection.

