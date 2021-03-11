Advertisement

UNLV tops Air Force 80-52, Falcons eliminated in Mountain West Tournament

Air Force finishes season with 5-20 record
Air Force Falcons logo
Air Force Falcons logo(United States Air Force Academy)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - David Jenkins Jr. had 21 points as UNLV easily defeated Air Force 80-52 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament.

UNLV faces second-seeded Utah State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

A.J. Walker led the Falcons with 16 points, eclipsing the 1,000 point scoring mark for the season. Air Force finishes the season with a 5-20 record.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/10/2021 7:35:46 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

What we know about the upcoming snowstorm 3/9/21.
What we know about the upcoming snowstorm in Colorado as of Wednesday evening
Colorado Springs Police are in the area near Chelton Road and Gatewood Drive in Southeastern...
Suspect taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Police activity off I-25 north of Pueblo 3/9/21.
Police search for suspect off I-25 north of Pueblo on Tuesday as the public is asked to avoid the area
Colorado Springs woman’s phone number spoofed by scammers
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19

Latest News

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon speaks to Denver media Wednesday via Zoom
DUI charge dismissed against Broncos running back Gordon
Tom Osborne passed away on 3/10/21.
Colorado Springs Sports Corporation CEO Tom Osborne passed away Wednesday
Rapid COVID Testing
High School wrestlers required to get COVID-19 test before state championships in Pueblo
Colorado Rockies generic graphic
21,000 fans allowed at Coors Field beginning opening day