UNLV tops Air Force 80-52, Falcons eliminated in Mountain West Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) - David Jenkins Jr. had 21 points as UNLV easily defeated Air Force 80-52 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament.

UNLV faces second-seeded Utah State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

A.J. Walker led the Falcons with 16 points, eclipsing the 1,000 point scoring mark for the season. Air Force finishes the season with a 5-20 record.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/10/2021 7:35:46 PM (GMT -7:00)