UCHealth cancels weekend vaccine clinic’s due to severe weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth is closing their COVID-19 vaccine clinic’s scheduled for Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14 due to the expected winter storm.

Patients with appointments over the weekend do not need to change their appointments themselves, UCHealth will reportedly call or send messages to get your vaccine rescheduled for next week. UCHealth says they have about 2,500 people scheduled to get the vaccine this weekend.

This delay will reportedly no impact the effectiveness of the vaccine.

