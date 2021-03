COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For Throwback Thursday the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum took us back to March 11, 1909!

Check out the photo below, when Colorado Springs was hit with 28 inches of snow! Check the latest forecast for the upcoming snowstorm by clicking here.

