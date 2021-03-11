Three men on the run after Thursday morning bank robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to the area of North Circle Drive and East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

They reportedly got calls for a robbery in the area where three suspects went into a business and demanded money.

Police say the suspects left the scene with an unknown amount of money. Officers checked the surrounding area for the suspects but were unable to locate them.

Police tell 11 News the suspects are men, but no suspect descriptions were available. Officers do not believe their is a threat to the community.

