Southwest Airlines lands in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers attends press conference to launch several Southwest...
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers attends press conference to launch several Southwest Airlines flights out of the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southwest Airlines is now an option for people traveling out of the Colorado Springs Airport. The airlines launched several flights out of the area on Thursday.

Several leaders in the Colorado Springs community attended a press conference to launch the services at the airport. Watch the press conference here:

WATCH NOW: Southwest Airlines celebrates the start of service from Colorado Springs Airport.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Thursday, March 11, 2021

This is how the initial schedule will look for the airline:

  • $29 one-way nonstop between Colorado Springs and Denver (four times daily)
  • $59 one-way nonstop between Colorado Springs and Las Vegas (twice daily)
  • $59 one-way nonstop between Colorado Springs and Phoenix (twice daily)
  • $69 one-way nonstop between Colorado Springs and Dallas (Love Field) (three times daily)
  • $89 one-way nonstop between Colorado Springs and Chicago (Midway) (twice daily)

