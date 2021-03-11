Southwest Airlines lands in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southwest Airlines is now an option for people traveling out of the Colorado Springs Airport. The airlines launched several flights out of the area on Thursday.

Several leaders in the Colorado Springs community attended a press conference to launch the services at the airport. Watch the press conference here:

This is how the initial schedule will look for the airline:

$29 one-way nonstop between Colorado Springs and Denver (four times daily)

$59 one-way nonstop between Colorado Springs and Las Vegas (twice daily)

$59 one-way nonstop between Colorado Springs and Phoenix (twice daily)

$69 one-way nonstop between Colorado Springs and Dallas (Love Field) (three times daily)

$89 one-way nonstop between Colorado Springs and Chicago (Midway) (twice daily)

Welcome @SouthwestAir to our community! The first flights land and take off today from the @COSAirport! #COShasheart 💙💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/qgO9zfk1h1 — CityofCOS (@CityofCOS) March 11, 2021

