Shelter-in-place ordered for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday night

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order was issued for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday night near a golf course.

The alert was sent out at about 8:24 p.m. for residents living near Valley Hi Golf Course. The course is on the east side of the city, south of Airport Road and between S. Circle Drive and S. Academy Boulevard. Police could only say they were searching for a suspect or suspects who were in the area.

Click here for the notification and a map of the area impacted.

The following message was shared for residents near the golf course:

“You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

