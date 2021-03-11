Advertisement

Robbery suspect crashes stolen vehicle; driver taken into custody

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to robbery calls Wednesday evening near Southgate Road and Montrose Avenue in Colorado Springs.

When officers arrived, they spoke with two victims who told them a car approached them, two people jumped out and demanded the keys to their cars at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly took the keys for a 2020 Dodge Charger and left the area.

Officers were able to locate the car a few hours later in the area of 500 South Circle Drive when the car tried to elude police and crashed.

The driver of the car was taken into custody, but their identity has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

