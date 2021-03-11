Advertisement

Police investigating Wednesday night robbery; suspect still on the run

Colorado Springs Police are investigating another robbery in the area that happened around...
Colorado Springs Police are investigating another robbery in the area that happened around 10:30 p.m Thursday near North Union Boulevard and East Willamette.
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a robbery in the area that happened around 10:30 p.m Thursday near North Union Boulevard and East Willamette. Police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The suspect left the scene with an unknown amount of money. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

