Pueblo Police and El Paso County Sheriff’s office team up for arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police Department Crime’s Against Persons unit arrested 43-year-old Hilario Gonzalez-Solis on Wednesday.

Gonzalez-Solis was reportedly arrested on the charge of first degree murder for the death of 32-year-old Daniel Dacy on February 3.

According to police, Dacy was shot along the West bank of Fountain Creek, and then walked to a local business near East 1 Street and South Chester Avenue in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police detectives and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reportedly arrested Gonzalez-Solis in El Paso County. Gonzalez-Solis was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.