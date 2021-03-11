El Paso County Department of Public Health closes COVID-19 testing sites due to weekend weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Due to the winter weather expected this weekend, the El Paso County Department of Public Health is closing Mako medical COVID-19 testing sites. This is reportedly for the testing clinics on March 13 and Sunday, March 14 in Fountain, Northern Colorado Springs and the Citadel Mall.

All the above locations will open back up at 8 a.m. Monday, March 15. The Falcon/Peyton site will open as scheduled on Tuesday, March 16.

For the most up to date information regarding the testing sites, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.