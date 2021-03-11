Deadly crash in east Colorado Springs involving a motorcyclist Wednesday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a crash on the east side of Colorado Springs near Cimarron Hills.

Colorado State Patrol was called to Highway 24 and Marksheffel at about 7:35 p.m. The crash involved a Ford pickup truck and a 2004 Honda motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver of the truck and his passenger did not have any serious injuries.

Part of Marksheffel was closed for several hours for the investigation.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated. The scene was still active as of 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

