Advertisement

Driver cited for going more than 100 mph on I-25; Police ramping up speed enforcement efforts

Colorado Springs Police are ramping up speed enforcement efforts in areas around Colorado...
Colorado Springs Police are ramping up speed enforcement efforts in areas around Colorado Springs that have seen high numbers of crashes this month.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are ramping up speed enforcement efforts in areas around Colorado Springs that have seen high numbers of crashes this month.

Officers pulled one driver over for going 116mph on I-25 Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking drivers to slow down!

The speed enforcement areas include:

In these areas police are continually citing drivers for going at least 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What we know about the upcoming snowstorm 3/9/21.
What we know about the upcoming snowstorm in Colorado as of Wednesday evening
Police activity in Colorado Springs near the Valley Hi Golf Course 3/10/21.
Shelter-in-place lifted for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday night, suspect caught
3.11.21
High Impact Storm Possible This Weekend
LEFT: Adre Jordan Baroz (AKA Psycho) RIGHT: Francisco Ramirez.
New arrest and more charges against ‘Psycho’ in Colorado human remains case
Tom Osborne passed away on 3/10/21.
Colorado Springs Sports Corporation CEO Tom Osborne passed away Wednesday

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
Robbery suspect crashes stolen vehicle; driver taken into custody
Colorado Springs Police are investigating another robbery in the area that happened around...
Police investigating Wednesday night robbery; suspect still on the run
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Three men on the run after Thursday morning bank robbery
3.11.21
High Impact Storm Possible This Weekend