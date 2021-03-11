Driver cited for going more than 100 mph on I-25; Police ramping up speed enforcement efforts
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are ramping up speed enforcement efforts in areas around Colorado Springs that have seen high numbers of crashes this month.
Officers pulled one driver over for going 116mph on I-25 Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking drivers to slow down!
The speed enforcement areas include:
In these areas police are continually citing drivers for going at least 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
