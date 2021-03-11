Driver cited for going more than 100 mph on I-25; Police ramping up speed enforcement efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are ramping up speed enforcement efforts in areas around Colorado Springs that have seen high numbers of crashes this month.

Officers pulled one driver over for going 116mph on I-25 Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking drivers to slow down!

A driver was cited for going 116mph on I25 at 5:30pm yesterday. The distance it would take that driver to come to a stop is longer than the Washington Monument is tall. Slow Down Colorado Springs @CSPDPIO @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/H7MU9BZi4l — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 11, 2021

The speed enforcement areas include:

CSPD is continuing to focus our speed enforcement efforts in these high crash locations this month. We are consistently citing drivers for going at least 20 miles over the posted speed limits in these areas. Slow Down Colorado Springs! @CSPDPIO @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/x7N9ssMGbO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 11, 2021

In these areas police are continually citing drivers for going at least 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

