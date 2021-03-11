Colorado Springs man suspected of producing child porn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is suspected of producing child pornography.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice shared details with the public on the case against 33-year-old Brandon Gandy. Gandy was arrested back on March 4.

A search warrant was executed at Gandy’s Colorado Springs home following CyberTipline Reports sent by an Internet Service Provider to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Investigator’s were able to connect the IP addresses used to Gandy.

“Specifically, twenty images were located on his cell phone of a minor who has been identified by law enforcement,” part of a release from the Department of Justice reads. “Several of the images pictured sexually explicit conduct. The investigators observed a distinctive ring on the adult male hand pictured in one of the sexually explicit images. Gandy was wearing the distinctive ring when the search warrant was executed at his home.”

For more on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, click here. You can also call the CyberTipline 1-800-THE-LOST to report a child being sexually exploited.

