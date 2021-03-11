Advertisement

Colorado Attorney General agrees Krystal Kenney should be re-sentenced

(KJCT)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser agrees with the appeals court’s decision to throw out a sentence for Krystal Kenney, the woman accused of helping kill Kelsey Berreth. Wieser believes that Krystal Kenney should be re-sentenced.

Lee is serving her sentence at the Colorado Women’s Correctional Facility after she took a plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office in exchange for information on Kelsey Berreth’s death.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

