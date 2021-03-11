Colorado Attorney General agrees Krystal Kenney should be re-sentenced

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser agrees with the appeals court’s decision to throw out a sentence for Krystal Kenney, the woman accused of helping kill Kelsey Berreth. Wieser believes that Krystal Kenney should be re-sentenced.

Lee is serving her sentence at the Colorado Women’s Correctional Facility after she took a plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office in exchange for information on Kelsey Berreth’s death.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.