MISSING: CBI searching for man last seen in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY,Colo. (KKTV)- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert for missing person, Roy Maynard. His picture can be found at the top of this article. CBI says he was last seen on March 8 around 7 p.m. in Fremont County.

Maynard was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt, and leather jacket, both with eagles on them. He reportedly suffers from a mental disability that requires medication.

If you see him or have any information call 911 or the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 719-276-5551.

