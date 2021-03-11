American Red Cross issues tips ahead of this weekend’s winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado is preparing for this weekend’s winter storm. In order to make sure your home is covered, the American Red Cross has some steps you should take to stay safe.

To reduce the risk of heating related fires in your home:

Keep kids, pets and things that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.

If you need to use a space heater, put it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface and plug power cords directly into outlets. Do not plug them into an extension cord.

Do not leave the fireplace unattended or use glass/ metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.

Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your house

Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

Click here for more home fire safety information.

How to stay safe during winter weather:

Wear layers!

Be careful when shoveling snow in cold temperatures

Check on your neighbors! Especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.

Bring your pets inside! If they can’t come in make sure they have a place to keep warm an where their water will not freeze.

Watch for hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy feeling skin.



Stay off the road if you can, but if you must travel:

Make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road.

Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.

Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.

Don’t pass snowplows.

Ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.

