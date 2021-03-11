Advertisement

American Airlines cancels layoffs for 13,000 workers

More than 13,000 employees were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.
More than 13,000 employees were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.(Source: American Airlines, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – American Airlines called off employee furloughs with the passage and signing of the $1.9 trillion relief bill this week.

The Hill reports more than 13,000 company workers were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.

The airline’s CEO Doug Parker says those notices can be torn up after the passage of the American Rescue Plan on Wednesday.

It includes $15 billion for airlines and extends the payroll support program through September.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What we know about the upcoming snowstorm 3/9/21.
What we know about the upcoming snowstorm in Colorado as of Wednesday evening
Tracking this weekend's major winter storm
High Impact Winter Storm This Weekend
Police activity in Colorado Springs near the Valley Hi Golf Course 3/10/21.
Shelter-in-place lifted for a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday night, suspect caught
LEFT: Adre Jordan Baroz (AKA Psycho) RIGHT: Francisco Ramirez.
New arrest and more charges against ‘Psycho’ in Colorado human remains case
Tom Osborne passed away on 3/10/21.
Colorado Springs Sports Corporation CEO Tom Osborne passed away Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill before speech to nation
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
White House says stimulus checks will begin hitting bank accounts this weekend
White House says stimulus checks will begin hitting bank accounts this weekend
A picture Roy Maynard, a missing man out of Fremont County.
MISSING: CBI searching for man last seen in Fremont County
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death