What we know about the upcoming snowstorm in Colorado as of Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday was a perfect day to go out and enjoy a walk or hike in Colorado, with a looming snowstorm on the horizon slated for Friday.

In typical Colorado fashion, we will be going from the 60s and sunny to snow in a matter of days. Social media posts are running rampant about how much snow everyone will get, but the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Team is keeping an eye on the storm and is providing updates almost on the KKTV Forecast page and through the 11 Breaking Weather App.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE STORM AS OF TUESDAY AT 4 P.M.:

-First off, a lot can change. Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe recommends everyone should keep updated on the forecast. Don’t make plans based on anyone’s forecast from Monday.

-A BIG storm is in the pipeline from Friday to Sunday.

-Colorado will get the most snow on Saturday and Sunday.

-As of Tuesday, Brian doesn’t want to focus on snowfall potential too much. He is providing updates in our newscasts. The potential snowfall could vary. You can see his forecast from the 4 p.m. show at the top of this article.

-The greatest heavy snow potential is for the mountains, the Palmer Divide and northward.

-This looks like a slow-moving storm.

-If you have travel plans Friday through Monday, keep an eye on your flights. There could be cancellations before the storm even starts and there will likely be road closures.

-Ranchers, make sure you are prepared for a storm.

