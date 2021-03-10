Advertisement

Target partners with CVS to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Target has announced a partnership with CVS to get more vaccines into people’s arms across the country. The COVID-19 vaccines will be available at 600+ CVS locations within Target stores to offer vaccines to eligible guests and team members.

Colorado is currently in phase 1B.3 and allows people over the age of 60, those with two or more health conditions, and grocery and agriculture workers to get vaccinated.

In Colorado, the CVS locations in Glendale, Greeley Aurora have this service available but are fully booked already. Click here to check where the COVID-19 vaccine is available near you.

Target and CVS already administer vaccines for the flu, shingles, and pneumonia. They are working to make fitting rooms available at select stores to host appointments.

The company is reportedly looking to provide even more support in the coming months.

Click here to read more on the Target/CVS partnership.

