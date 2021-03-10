Advertisement

Target partners with CVS to bring COVID shots to 600+ stores

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – COVID vaccines will soon be available at hundreds of Target stores across the country.

The retailer announced Tuesday that it will partner with CVS to provide vaccinations at 600+ locations within Target stores.

“Target already supports CVS-administered vaccinations each year for the flu, shingles and pneumonia, and we’ll continue to partner closely as they administer the vaccine while following state and federal guidelines,” a news release said.

“We’re also making fitting rooms available to CVS at select stores to host appointments.”

Eligibility and participating locations can be found at CVS.com.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What we know about the upcoming snowstorm 3/9/21.
What we know about the upcoming snowstorm in Colorado as of Wednesday morning
Colorado Springs Police are in the area near Chelton Road and Gatewood Drive in Southeastern...
Suspect taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Police activity off I-25 north of Pueblo 3/9/21.
Police search for suspect off I-25 north of Pueblo on Tuesday as the public is asked to avoid the area
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Donthe Lucas, pictured on the right, was found guilty of murder on 3/8/21. His girlfriend...
Donthe Lucas found guilty of murdering pregnant woman Kelsie Schelling in Colorado

Latest News

Prosecutors allege Mohammed Mokbel financed his lavish lifestyle through healthcare fraud.
Prosecutors: Houston CEO funded lavish lifestyle with $134 million in Medicare fraud
The talks with Dollar General come amid concerns that rural Americans won’t have easy access to...
CDC, Dollar General may team up on vaccinations
Prosecutors allege Mohammed Mokbel financed his lavish lifestyle through healthcare fraud.
Feds arrest CEO at upscale Houston home for alleged Medicare fraud
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, people crowd Via del Corso shopping street in...
Expert says origins of pandemic could be known in few years
CDOT to discuss new traffic impacts at County Line Road bridge near Monument and a general...
CDOT: I-25 gap project on-budget and on-schedule