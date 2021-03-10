Advertisement

Suspect sought after a kitten was shot in Colorado Springs

Oreo has vet bills after he was shot.
Oreo has vet bills after he was shot.(The Marcus Family)
By Danielle Kreutter
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Animal law enforcement is asking for help with tracking down the person who shot a kitten in Colorado Springs, likely at point-blank range.

The shooting left the 9-month-old kitten with serious injuries that require surgery. Click here to give to a GoFundMe account set up to help the animal.

11 News spoke to the kitten’s owner, Nichole Marcus. Marcus has been on and off the phone with veterinarians for the past 24 hours. Her cat, Oreo, was shot by someone in the leg in the Briargate neighborhood near Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway.

“Whoever did this had to know that it was a kid’s cat, and it was not very old,” Marcus explained.

Oreo is kept inside, but like many cats, he is a bit of an escape artist. Oreo darted out of the house on Monday. Soon after the family started their search for Oreo, they made a disturbing discovery. Oreo was found bleeding, on the ground, right outside their back door. The family rushed the kitten to the vet.

“They found that it was a bullet wound and when they did the X-rays they could see that the bullet was still in there, they identified it as a .22 caliber, and judging from how fractured... it couldn’t have come from very far away,” Marcus added.

The kitten’s leg will likely have to be amputated. The search for the person who pulled the trigger continues.

“Talk to your neighbor if you have a problem,” Marcus said as a message to the shooter. “But don’t just take it into your own hands and do something so cruel because it’s not just the animal, it’s the whole family.”

Depending on the situation, the shooter could face a misdemeanor up to a felony charge of cruelty to animals; however, a felony would be likely in this case according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donthe Lucas, pictured on the right, was found guilty of murder on 3/8/21. His girlfriend...
Donthe Lucas found guilty of murdering pregnant woman Kelsie Schelling in Colorado
Police investigate a shooting in Colorado Springs off Platte Avenue on 3/8/21.
Police investigate shooting in Colorado Springs Monday night off Platte Avenue
Savelii, one of the tigers at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo passed away on Thursday according to the zoo.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo loses tiger during important procedure
Police lights
Colorado Springs woman killed in traffic crash while in crosswalk
A roadway crash.
2 victims killed in multi-vehicle collision in Black Forest identified

Latest News

Rapid COVID Testing
High School wrestlers required to get COVID-19 test before state championships in Pueblo
Forecast 3/9/21
Cooler Wednesday - Major Winter Storm Possible This Weekend
What we know about the upcoming snowstorm 3/9/21.
What we know about the upcoming snowstorm in Colorado as of Tuesday evening
Forecast 3/9/21
WATCH: What we know about the upcoming snowstorm as of Tuesday evening