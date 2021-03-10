Advertisement

Several reported drug dealers taken into custody; now facing charges

generic(KWCH 12)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Homeless Outreach Team and Narcotics Unit took three people into custody Tuesday afternoon. Those units were able to identify five drug dealers distributing to the homeless community near Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs.

The Homeless Outreach Team took two known dealers into custody at the park and one at a motel off of South Nevada Avenue and Cheyenne Boulevard. One of the identified dealers was reportedly already in custody and the team is searching for the final dealer.

Richard Cordova, Christopher Webb and Robert Howard were taken into custody and are facing drug related charges.

David Cooper was the alleged dealer already in custody.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

