Public Utilities Commission encourages customers to inspect natural gas meters

(WIBW)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Public Utilities Commission’s Gas Pipeline Safety Unit is urging people to to inspect their natural gas meters to remove any ice and snow. This warning comes as winter weather is expected to hit Colorado this weekend.

Joe Molloy, chief of the Public Utilities Commission’s Gas Pipeline Safety Unit released a statement saying:

“The accumulation of snow and ice on natural gas meters is a safety hazard. Keeping meters clear of snow and ice will help prevent damage that could result in a dangerous situation.”

If snow and ice accumulate it can put stress on the regular meter and could cause a gas leak in your home. Excessive snowfall could also result in abnormal pressure, affecting appliance operation and interrupt your service.

When taking heavy snow off of them it is best to use a broom, snow brush or your hand. Do not use snow blowers, blades or shovels, or kick your meter to break or clear ice.

Customers who notice ice on their meters or are concerned that meter vents may be blocked should contact their local gas utility.

