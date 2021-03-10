Advertisement

Police seek man after NJ slaying, 4 found dead at NM airport

Sean Lannon, 47, is wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of...
Sean Lannon, 47, is wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage.(Source: Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday searched for a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage.

Sean Lannon, 47, was considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Lannon may be driving a 2018 blue Honda CRV with New Jersey license plates U71-JXG, authorities said. He was possibly last seen near the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Gloucester County investigators want to question Lannon about a slaying Monday in East Greenwich, New Jersey. They have not released any details about what happened or who was killed.

Lannon was charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly forcing entry into a home Monday in Elk Township, New Jersey, the prosecutor’s office said.

Meanwhile, Lannon is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men whose bodies were found last week in a vehicle at the Albuquerque International Sunport garage, police said.

Albuquerque police said three of the people were reported missing since January from Grants, about 80 miles west of the city.

Authorities have said that the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60, were found inside a car parked on the top level of the garage on Friday. The condition of the bodies and cause of death were not immediately clear.

“There’s a lot of aspects to this. We’re still finding out information as we’re going forward with this investigation. There are some things we can not release at this time,” Grants police Lt. David Chavez said.

