New arrest and more charges against ‘Psycho’ in Colorado human remains case

LEFT: Adre Jordan Baroz (AKA Psycho) RIGHT: Francisco Ramirez.
LEFT: Adre Jordan Baroz (AKA Psycho) RIGHT: Francisco Ramirez.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Another person has been arrested in a disturbing case out of Colorado where human remains belonging to multiple were discovered.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced an arrest warrant was issued for Francisco Ramirez for three counts of tampering with deceased human remains and accessory after the fact along with one count of tampering with physical evidence tied to the homicides of Myron Robert Martinez, Selena Esquibel and Xavier Zeven Garcia.

The 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that Adre Baroz Sanfor, also known as “Psycho,” faces new charges of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains related to the murder of ZXavier Zeven Garcia. Baroz was previously charged in the murder of Martinez, Hammel and Esquibel.

The only official identifications made in the San Luis Valley human remains investigation include Martinez and Hammel.

A nationwide manhunt started for Baroz in November of 2020 following a disturbing discovery in the San Luis Valley area.

Conejos County law enforcement and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were not looking for remains when they jointly executed a search warrant at a property near the town of Los Sauces on Nov. 10, 2020. They were looking for Baroz, who was wanted for allegedly stealing vehicles and equipment.

“During this search, remains were found on the property. The remains were later discovered to be human remains,” said Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther. “This information we got at the first scene, we got a task force together... members of the task force assisted in searching a second property in close proximity to the first property. Additional human remains were found on the second property.”

