Advertisement

Man charged in Wisconsin protest shootings returns to court

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.(Antioch Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois man accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin is scheduled to appear in court.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in August after a local militia asked for help protecting businesses from protesters.

Rittenhouse opened fire on protesters, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, has argued that he fired in self-defense.

He’s due in court in Kenosha on Wednesday to go over final preparations for his March 29 trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What we know about the upcoming snowstorm 3/9/21.
What we know about the upcoming snowstorm in Colorado as of Wednesday morning
Colorado Springs Police are in the area near Chelton Road and Gatewood Drive in Southeastern...
Suspect taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Police activity off I-25 north of Pueblo 3/9/21.
Police search for suspect off I-25 north of Pueblo on Tuesday as the public is asked to avoid the area
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Donthe Lucas, pictured on the right, was found guilty of murder on 3/8/21. His girlfriend...
Donthe Lucas found guilty of murdering pregnant woman Kelsie Schelling in Colorado

Latest News

The state of Texas is officially reopening on Wednesday, which includes lifting its COVID-19...
Texas reopens businesses to 100% capacity, lifts mask mandate Wednesday
In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, Proud Boy members Joseph Biggs, left, and Ethan Nordean, right...
US narrows in on organized extremists in Capitol siege probe
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors
Hundreds of people flooded the streets near the University of Colorado in Boulder on Saturday...
Boulder Police identify 5 people reportedly involved in weekend “party”
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks