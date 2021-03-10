Crews fight grass fire in Bent County

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says all lanes of Highway 50 between County Road JJ and CO 196 opened back up around 1 p.m. CSP says “smoke dirt devil” in Bent County was the cause of the road closures.

The grass fire is reportedly between Las Animas and Hasty, just North of John Martin Reservoir.

Highway 50 was reportedly closed in both directions from mile post 405 and mile post 420 due to the smoke, but has since reopened.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

