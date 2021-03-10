Advertisement

Crews fight grass fire in Bent County

Highway 50 is reportedly closed in both directions from mile post 405 and mile post 420 due to...
Highway 50 is reportedly closed in both directions from mile post 405 and mile post 420 due to the smoke. Expect delays if you are headed to the area or use alternative routes(Colorado State Patrol La Junta & Lamar)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says all lanes of Highway 50 between County Road JJ and CO 196 opened back up around 1 p.m. CSP says “smoke dirt devil” in Bent County was the cause of the road closures.

The grass fire is reportedly between Las Animas and Hasty, just North of John Martin Reservoir.

Highway 50 was reportedly closed in both directions from mile post 405 and mile post 420 due to the smoke, but has since reopened.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

