High School wrestlers required to get COVID-19 test before state championships in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The state is requiring all wrestlers to get tested for COVID-19 before taking to the mat at the high school championships this week.

“A recently completed study shows a higher number of outbreaks associated with club or high school-sanctioned wrestling events compared to other sports,” part of a release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reads. “Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in this setting, CDPHE is requiring that all athletes participating in the 2021 Colorado state high school wrestling championships be tested prior to competition. This stipulation is a part of the Colorado High School Activities Association’s variance to allow high school athletics during COVID-19.”

Competitors in the tournament are able to provide a negative test result conducted up to 72 hours prior to the day of competition or they will be tested upon arrival. The event is being held in Pueblo at the Southwest Motors Events Center from Thursday to Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.