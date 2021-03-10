Advertisement

DUI charge dismissed against Broncos running back Gordon

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon speaks to Denver media Wednesday via Zoom
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon speaks to Denver media Wednesday via Zoom(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will likely avoid NFL discipline after his drunken driving charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty in Denver County Court to lesser charges of excessive speeding and reckless driving.

Gordon was arrested Oct. 13 in downtown Denver when he was clocked going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was cited for speeding and charged with DUI. He didn’t take a breathalyzer at the scene.

Gordon is entering the second season of the two-year, $16 million free agent contract he signed a year ago.

3/10/2021 11:30:05 AM (GMT -7:00)

