CSFD quickly puts out grass fire during Red Flag conditions Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At 8:05 a.m. Colorado Springs Fire was working on putting out a small grass fire. It happened in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive in Colorado Springs. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and no structures were threatened by the fire.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small #GrassFire at Fountain/Circle. No threat to structures. #Redflag conditions expected today with strong gusty winds. If you see smoke or fire, call 911. #cowx — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 10, 2021

Reg Flag conditions are expected today with strong winds expected.

