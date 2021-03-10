CSFD quickly puts out grass fire during Red Flag conditions Wednesday morning
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At 8:05 a.m. Colorado Springs Fire was working on putting out a small grass fire. It happened in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive in Colorado Springs. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and no structures were threatened by the fire.
Reg Flag conditions are expected today with strong winds expected.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.