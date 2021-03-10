Advertisement

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill Wednesday

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. Senators plan to continue to vote on amendments through the night.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has sent President Joe Biden the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The House approved the bill Wednesday over solid Republican opposition in a vote that gives the new president and Democrats a victory just seven weeks after he took office. The 628-page measure represents Democrats’ effort to bridle the catastrophic pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy.

Republicans say the measure is bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the dual crises are easing.

The Senate passed the measure over unanimous Republican opposition four days ago.

