Colorado Springs Police investigate crash that closed I-25 for hours

By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 just north of the Lake Avenue exit opened back up around 4 a.m. The crash reportedly happened around 10 p.m Tuesday. The area was closed for several hours while the Colorado Springs Police Department investigated a crash.

CSPD says only one car was involved and the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The passenger reportedly suffered serious injuries.

The driver was reportedly heading Southbound when they lost control and hit the guardrail, crossing the road and hit the median barrier an then went into the ditch.

At the time the crash happened all traffic was being diverted off the highway.

Police say the driver is suspected of DUI and vehicular assault. The CSPD Major Crash Team is currently investigating the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

