Children’s Hospital of Colorado joins campaign to help brighten children’s day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Children’s hospital of Colorado is partnering with Generation Wild, a movement from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), to help brighten the day of families unable to partake in snow-day fun! This is part of the “say hi with a snowman” campaign.

This campaign encourages patients at Children’s Colorado to submit drawings of their dream snowmen. Families who volunteer through Generation Wild will bring the creations to life and share them by using #SayHiWithASnowman.

Chris Castilian, executive director of GOCO said in a press release:

“Most Coloradans have distinct memories of the snowy days they experienced as children. There’s nothing like bundling up and bounding outside to play in the fresh snow. This winter, Generation Wild hopes to inspire more kids and families to enjoy the outdoors, lift spirits and spread a little kindness through building a snowman together for Grandma, a neighbor or even a child who is hospitalized. We believe that simple act can go a long way toward reducing the stressful feelings children are experiencing during this difficult time”

The director of Child Life at Children’s Colorado, Carla Oliver, is excited to bright light to kids in their care. “The ‘Say Hi with a Snowman’ campaign is a fun way for kids to use their imagination and creative play in the hospital and have those drawings realized in real-life snowmen builds. It’s also a great way to honor kids who are not able to partake in normal snow-day activities by making them smile and feel connected to support systems outside the hospital” says Oliver.

If you would like to participate in the movement can sign up; click here for more information and updates.

