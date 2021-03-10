CDOT urging drivers to avoid travel this weekend due to predicted snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT is urging drivers to plan ahead and avoid travel ahead of this weekend’s predicted snowstorm along the foothills and Front Range. With the potential snow headed to the area, CDOT is telling motorists to keep a close eye on the weather and road conditions.

Heavy accumulations are possible along I-70 to the Eisenhower Tunnel, along I-25 and other highways corridors.

CDOT has several tips for drivers heading into this snowstorm:

If you are headed to the mountains this weekend, leave before Friday evening.

Regardless of your destination, get there before the storm hits.

Avoid travel on impacted roads during the storm. CDOT is likely to close roadways throughout the Denver metro area, on the I-70 Mountain Corridor and I-25 South Gap construction zone between Castle Rock and Monument for safety reasons depending on the severity of the storm. I-70 east of Airpark Road and other roadways in the Eastern Plains may close depending on the severity of the storm.

CDOT crews will be out in force and plowing roads, focusing on clearing I-25, I-70 and impacted interstates.

During a significant and high impact snow storm, travel should be limited to emergency and essential reasons with the proper vehicle and tires for heavy snow. DO NOT ATTEMPT to drive in such weather conditions unless you have the appropriate tires with good tread. Drivers should leave plenty of distance behind the vehicle in front of them and NOT PASS PLOWS. Have an emergency kit with blankets, food, batteries, water, a shovel and survival supplies should you get stuck or stranded.

It’s best to STAY OFF THE ROADS DURING A HEAVY SNOW EVENT.

Monument Police are also urging residents to park their cars in driveways and not in the streets during the snowstorm. Doing so will help snowplows clear the streets of snow easier since it is sometimes hard for them to maneuver around parked cars.

With the pending snow approaching, please help our Public Works and park your vehicle's in your driveway, not in the street. Plow drivers can't plow when cars are on both sides of the street. Only you can guarantee your street gets plowed completely. Please Help! pic.twitter.com/SxQFdtn69v — Monument Police Department (@MonumentPolice) March 10, 2021

