CDOT: I-25 gap project on-budget and on-schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation provided and update on the I-25 gap project Wednesday morning.

CDOT says the I-25 South gap project remains on-budget and on-schedule for completion in November 2022. They have reportedly received additional funding for more projects, which include funding for:

County Line Rd. Bridge Replacement

SB I-25 truck climbing lane between Greenland Rd. & Monument Weight station

Permanent SB I-25 truck chain up station in Larkspur

Unsuitable soil mitigation (found throughout projecting following start of construction)

Current total budget $419 million

During the construction of the County Line Bridge Project includes:

Six week closure pf the Northbound I-25 on and off ramps at County Line Road

Four-day closure of the County Line Road bridge. ramps, and intersections.

Periodic closures of County Line Road bridge and I-25, with ramp detours, for over head bridge work and demolition

Intermittent traffic shifts and temporary road alignments.

Flaggers on County Line Road bridge

Construction trucks entering and exiting the work zone

Minor delays and possible one way traffic.

According to CDOT 80 thousand people go through the gap every day.

