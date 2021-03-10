Advertisement

CDOT: I-25 gap project on-budget and on-schedule

CDOT to discuss new traffic impacts at County Line Road bridge near Monument and a general update on the I-25 South Gap project(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation provided and update on the I-25 gap project Wednesday morning.

CDOT says the I-25 South gap project remains on-budget and on-schedule for completion in November 2022. They have reportedly received additional funding for more projects, which include funding for:

  • County Line Rd. Bridge Replacement
  • SB I-25 truck climbing lane between Greenland Rd. & Monument Weight station
  • Permanent SB I-25 truck chain up station in Larkspur
  • Unsuitable soil mitigation (found throughout projecting following start of construction)
  • Current total budget $419 million

During the construction of the County Line Bridge Project includes:

  • Six week closure pf the Northbound I-25 on and off ramps at County Line Road
  • Four-day closure of the County Line Road bridge. ramps, and intersections.
  • Periodic closures of County Line Road bridge and I-25, with ramp detours, for over head bridge work and demolition
  • Intermittent traffic shifts and temporary road alignments.
  • Flaggers on County Line Road bridge
  • Construction trucks entering and exiting the work zone
  • Minor delays and possible one way traffic.
  • For more information on the County Line Road bridge impacts, click here.

According to CDOT 80 thousand people go through the gap every day.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

