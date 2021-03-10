Boulder Police identify 5 people reportedly involved in weekend “party”

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the city of Boulder, five people reportedly involved in the out of control party over the weekend, have been identified by police.

The names and identities of those suspects have not yet been released.

Suspects in this case could reportedly face several charges to include inciting a riot, engaging in a riot, assaulting a peace officer, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief, among others.

Detectives have allegedly taken reports for several property crimes to include:

One stolen vehicle that was later found outside of Boulder

Three stolen street signs

Eight damaged vehicles, two of which were totaled (valuing $43,500)

Two damaged city vehicles, including BPD’s armored rescue vehicle and a fire engine

Additional reports of property damage that detectives are still in the process of investigating

The team investigating the incident has expanded to include five Boulder police detectives, two Boulder police officers, one CUPD detective, and three investigators from the district attorneys office.

Over the last 24 hours, law enforcement has reportedly received at least 200 tips and are currently being looked into. According to the city, more videos will be released on Wednesday of the individuals they are looking to identify.

For the latest information, or to submit a tip to police about the incident, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.