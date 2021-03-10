AMBER Alert: Kidnapped girl could be in Colorado as Tennessee issues AMBER Alert on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert was issued on Wednesday out of Tennessee for a teenager who was recently spotted in Colorado recently, according to Authorities.

Click here for more on the AMBER Alert.

A nationwide search is underway for 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook.

The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office out of Tennessee shared information on the case with Colorado media outlets back on March 2. John Oliver Westbrook is accused of kidnapping his daughter, Daphne Westbrook, in October of 2019. Daphne was legally supposed to come home to her other family following a weekend visit with her dad in Chattanooga. Daphne was also with her dogs at the time.

Photos of both Daphne and Westbrook are at the top of this article. The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office adds that Westbrook frequently travels to Colorado.

“Daphne is being held against her will, unable to communicate with the outside world,” the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office shared in a release. “Our investigation shows she is endangered both physically and mentally.”

In November 2020, Daphne was reportedly seen in the Denver area. In February, John Westbrook spent several weeks in the Pueblo area.

If you see them, call 911.

If you have information that could help in the case, call 423-209-7415 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

If you see Daphne Westbrook or John Westbrook, or have information about their relationship or disappearance, call 423-209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND, or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov or FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org.



(9/9)#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/mbvKFAyEJr — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.