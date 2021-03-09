Advertisement

Vail Resorts extends 2020-2021 ski season

By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 9, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Vail resorts has extended the 2020-2021 ski and ride season for Beaver Creek Resort, Keystone Resort and Vail Mountain Resort.

Vail Resorts says this is a way they can thank pass holders for their continued support, following safety protocols, showing responsibility this season and for helping the resorts open and stay open.

The closing dates for those resorts are as follows:

  • Beaver Creek – Sunday, April 11, 2021
  • Keystone – Sunday, April 11, 2021
  • Vail – Sunday, April 18, 2021

These resorts could stay open longer than normal if the current conditions still exist.

Breckenridge Ski Resort will reportedly stay open through Memorial Day, with a projected closing date of May 31, 2021. Crested Butte Mountain Resort will reportedly close on April 4, 2021.

