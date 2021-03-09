Spring Rescue Mission holding vaccine clinic for those experiencing homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Peak Vista Community Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Springs Rescue Mission this week!

This clinic is aimed to reach individuals experiencing homelessness in the El Paso County area. The clinic is happening at the Springs Rescue Mission (5 West Las Vegas St, Colorado Springs) on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 10, Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 11, Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will reportedly be given out during this clinic and only require one dose.

Dr. Joel Tanaka, the senior vice president of medical services, says both organizations are excited to give out these vaccines. “Peak Vista works closely with Springs Rescue Mission to serve individuals experiencing homelessness. We are excited to be able to offer the Janssen’s (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires one shot, to this vulnerable population” said Dr. Tanaka.

Jack Briggs, CEO of Springs Rescue Mission, released a statement saying:

“We’re grateful that homeless men and women will have access to vaccines on our campus. By working together we’re seeing guests treated with dignity as they find a pathway out of homelessness, poverty, and addiction.”

Questions:

Is there any charge for the vaccine? No, there is no charge for the vaccine.

Is an ID required? An ID is not required to receive the vaccine.

Will the individuals receiving a vaccine need to fall into the current vaccine phases? The priority will be people who are 60 years of age and older and who meet the criteria for the current phases of the vaccine.

How will individuals be recruited for the vaccine? Springs Rescue Mission is promoting the vaccine clinics through posters and also getting the word out through the SRM campus. People wishing to receive the vaccine are asked to sign up for an appointment. We also anticipate there will be some walk-ins.

Do you think people are excited about getting the vaccine? Considering the positive response we received with COVID testing, we anticipate the same enthusiasm.

How many vaccines will be administered? We are prepared to administer 200 total vaccines over the two days.

Will participants be screened for COVID-19? Standard screening questions are part of the COVID-19 Vaccine paperwork.

If people are not able to come on Wednesday or Thursday, will there be other opportunities? As more vaccines become available, we will be making plans to distribute them to the community.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

