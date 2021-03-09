Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Monday night off Platte Avenue

Police investigate a shooting in Colorado Springs off Platte Avenue on 3/8/21.
Police investigate a shooting in Colorado Springs off Platte Avenue on 3/8/21.(Mike Petkash/KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were investigating a shooting Monday evening.

The call came in just after 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of E. Platte Avenue near Boulder Street. The neighborhood is just east of N. Union Boulevard.

Last time this article was updated police were still at the scene gathering information. At that time, there was at least one confirmed victim. The status of the victim wasn’t immediately available as they had been transported to a nearby hospital.

Police ask that you avoid the area as they investigate. If you have any information that can help investigators you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

