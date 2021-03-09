Sexually violent predator moves to Manitou Springs address

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A community alert went out for people living in Manitou Springs on Tuesday as a sexually violent predator moved to a new address.

Manitou Springs Police are informing the public Shane Worth is moving to 14 1/2 Ruston Avenue. More information on Worth is at the bottom of this article. Worth is on parole tied to attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

If you believe Worth is engaging in inappropriate behavior you’re asked to call 719-685-5481.

