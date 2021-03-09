Colorado Springs Police take wanted man into custody Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody after a man barricaded himself inside a bedroom near Carmel Drive and Chelton Road in Colorado Springs Monday night.

Officers arrived at a home in the area after they received an anonymous tip that a man who was wanted for escape was staying at the address. When officers arrived they found 26-year-old Robert Jones Jr. and he reportedly refused to surrender to police.

Officers entered the home and found he barricaded himself inside one of the bedrooms and refused to come out.

CSPD tells 11 News Jones has arrest warrants out of the Department of Corrections.

The CSPD tactical enforcement Unit came out to assist and were able to arrest Jones.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

